Try One of These Staycation Deals for Valentine’s Day

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Douglas Friedman

Looking for a quick getaway for Valentine’s Day? Here are some local hotels offering specials for Valentine’s Day.

1Hotel Indigo at the Countrypolitan

photo courtesy of The Countrypolitan

301 Union St, Nashville

Fall in love all month long at the Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan. Indulge in a romantic getaway at the Printer’s Alley hotel with their Valentine‘s Day Romance Package which includes a $50 credit to The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, a complimentary glass of bubbly, and chocolate-covered strawberries to add an extra touch of sweetness to your stay. The Romance Package can be booked throughout the whole month of February.

Make a reservation here. 

2Dream Hotel

photo courtesy of BRND House

210 4th Avenue North, Nashville

Located in the heart of downtown, Dream Nashville is offering a discounted room rate to those looking to treat themselves or a significant other. Between February 10 and February 19, guests can choose to book the “Love You, Mean It” room bundle, which includes a complimentary bottle of red wine and a surprise welcome amenity.

Make a reservation here.

31 Hotel Nashville

photo courtesy of Douglas Friedman

710 Demonbreun St., Nashville

Available for the entire month of February, book the “Together at 1” room package offered at 1 Hotel Nashville and receive up to 35% off the room stay in addition to a $200 credit to Valentine‘s Day dining on-property, and a $200 credit towards a Bamford Wellness Spa service. Guests who book with the luxury, mission-driven and sustainable hotel can also expect a special sweetheart welcome amenity upon arrival.

Make reservation here. 

4Harpeth Hotel

photo courtesy of Harpeth Hotel

130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin

Guests and their Valentine can extend their stay at the hotel and book the romance package, which includes a complimentary upgrade based on availability, a bottle of champagne with a sweet item from the pastry chef, a $50 credit to be utilized in 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, McGavock’s Coffee Bar and Provisions or room service and turndown service with a flower.

Make a reservation here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

