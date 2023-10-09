Try New Wines and Sample Food at Upcoming Wine Down Main Street

On Saturday, November 4, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. downtown Franklin will once again come alive with toast and cheers at Wine Down Main Street, a unique wine tasting event that takes place along Historic Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. It’s considered the best night out all year: the streets are closed to traffic; wines, beers and spirits, provided by Lipman Brothers, are poured in the shops; food samplings are provided by area restaurants; and local musicians entertain you along the way.

Wine Down Main Street benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee and has raised more than $2.48 million dollars since its inception in support of youth ages 5 – 18 years old.

The Historic Franklin Theatre will host VIP guests this year. The Franklin Theatre, right in the heart of historic downtown Franklin, will treat VIP guests to signature cocktails as well as select Lipman Bros. wines, along with choice food selections, and the soulful sounds of Bizz and Everyday People.

Advance tickets may be purchased at WineDownMainStreet.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the Franklin Clubhouse located at 129 West Fowlkes Street Franklin, TN 37064. General Admission (GA) tickets can be purchased at the Early-Bird rate of $75 now until midnight October 15th. GA tickets will increase to $85 on October 16th. GA tickets include a souvenir wine glass, wine, beer, and the food tastings along Main Street. A limited number of VIP tickets and Premium VIP tickets remain. VIP tickets are $125 and include all the benefits of GA plus a private food and wine-tasting experience in the Historic Franklin Theater long with an exclusive performance by Bizz & Everyday People. Premium VIP tickets are $200 and include all the benefits of VIP plus a gift bag valued chock full of items from Buerger, Moseley & Carson, Dee-O-Gee Franklin, Edible Nashville, Elia Greek Market, Franklin Skin Studio, Heritage Barber Shop, Kentucky Provisions, Musket Powder Seasonings, Music City Food Service, Tell Me I’m Pretty Salon and more.

Event sponsors (as of October 6, 2023) include: Andrews Transportation Group, Banc Card of America, Boyle- Berry Farms & Town Center, Buerger Moseley & Carson, Craft Body Scan, Engel & Volkers, HCA TriStar, Lipman, Loy Hardcastle Realtor, Publix Super Markets Charities, T.W. Frierson Contractor Inc., Truist, United Community Bank, United Healthcare and US Bank.

Participating vendors (as of October 6, 2023) include: Awaken Tennessee, Binks Outfitters, BoutiqueMMM, Cellar on Main, CT Grace, Cultheir, Dion’s South, Emmaline, Evereve, Finnleys, Franklin Fine Jewelry, Franklin Theatre, The Green Room, Heirloom Shop, Hester and Cook, Johnnie Q, Jondie, Mimi & Dottie, Olivia Olive Oil, Onyx + Alabaster, Posh Franklin, Puryear Newman & Morton, Rare Prints, Rock Paper Scissors, Rooted from Yarrow Acres, Saint Goose Wine, Savory Spice Shop, The Registry, Twine Graphics, Vinnie Louise and White’s Mercantile.

Participating restaurants (as of October 6, 2023) include: Americana Tap House, Amerigo’s, Burger Dandy, Chicken Salad Chick, CoreLife Eatery, Corner Pub, Franklin Juice Cafe, Freda’s Catering and Creation, Hogwood BBQ, Jim n Nick’s, M Catering, Menu Maker Catering, Music City Food Service, Nashville Dry, Papa C Pies, Puckett’s, Scout’s Pub, Strike Out Wingz, Taziki’s, Tennessee Cobbler Company, Triple Crown Bakery, Zolo’s Italian Restaurant, and Waldo’s Chicken & Beer.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

For more than 120 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) has enabled all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible leaders. Annually, more than 7,000 youth are served at thirteen Middle Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs and through community outreach initiatives. Clubs are located in Davidson & Williamson counties and include a digital Club. Boys & Girls Clubs provides a safe place, professional caring staff, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character, and healthy lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.bgcmt.org