August 13, 2024 – Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a tractor trailer fire that shut down Interstate 24 Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-24 at the 84-mile marker at the Joe B. Jackson exit.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto Joe B. Jackson Parkway. An alternate route will be U.S. Highway 41/70 Manchester Highway south. Drivers may get on the interstate again at the Buchanan Road at exit 89.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email