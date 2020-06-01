



Parks Hospitality Group celebrated a key construction milestone May 28 by completing the structural framework and “topping off” the new 135-room Tru by Hilton. The five-story hotel is located in Franklin at 1001 Knoll Top Lane and is owned by Parks Hospitality Group. It is expected to be completed late 2020.

The hotel is convenient to I-65, CoolSprings Galleria, and Downtown Franklin. “We look forward to being part of the Franklin community” said Trevor Walden, Executive Vice President of Operations for Parks Hospitality Group. “With thoughtfully designed rooms and multiple purpose lobby, Tru by Hilton represents a rethinking of hotel design, curated to spark creativity and connection without compromising value.”

Tru by Hilton features the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests, including

comfortable beds, smaller, more efficiently designed rooms with a mobile desk, large bathrooms with premium bath amenities, top-rate in-room entertainment, a complimentary build-your-own “Top It” breakfast bar with healthy, sweet and savory items, a 2,880-square-foot lobby with areas for guests to work, play games, eat and lounge, along with a 24/7 “Eat & Sip” market with gourmet snacks and drinks. The hotel experience is enabled by technology including mobile check-in, Digital Key, super-fast free WiFi, remote printing, a social media wall, lobby tablets and accessibility to outlets everywhere. Additionally, Tru by Hilton properties offer fitness centers that leverage the latest fitness trends including barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear.

Learn more about Tru by Hilton at www.trubyhilton.com.



