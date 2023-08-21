Tropical Storm Hilary: What We Know

Here is the latest information, gathered from a variety of news sources, on Tropical Storm Hilary:
- Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, reports AP.
- AP reports Hilary made landfall on Sunday along the Mexican coast about 150 miles (250 kilometers) south of Ensenada, then moved through Tijuana
- By Sunday evening, Hilary had moved over San Diego and was headed north into inland desert areas. Around midday, it had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, reports AP.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday declared a state of emergency ahead of Hilary’s expected landing later Sunday.
- A primary concern is that heavy rainfall from Hurricane Hilary increases the risk for mudslides and debris flows, especially where wildfire has occurred, says the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Management
- Forecasters warned of “life-threatening” flooding in areas not known for rainfall and said strong winds might down trees and power lines, reports NBC.
- Palm Springs Airport averages 4.61 inches of rain a year. The airport recorded 2.27 inches of rain over a six-hour period on Sunday, or about half what it normally gets in 12 months, reports Weather.com.
- Rainfall amounts from the storm are expected to range from 2-7 inches and could exceed 10 inches in some areas, reports KTLA.
KTLA has shared several videos highlighting the flash flooding in southern California: