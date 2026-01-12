Trooper Injured After Pursuit Ends In Crash In Brentwood

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was injured following a chase on Old Hickory Boulevard near Interstate 65 in Brentwood that resulted in a collision, Fox17 reports.
Police say the driver involved did not remain at the scene of the crash and ran from the area. Police deployed both a helicopter and a K9 team to search nearby neighborhoods.
The suspect was later located hiding beneath a deck and taken into custody.
Authorities said the man was transported to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite. Details on the trooper’s injuries have not yet been released.
Please join our FREE Newsletter