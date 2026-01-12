Tristar Nolensville ER Hosts Teddy Bear Clinic To Teach Emergency Care To Children

TriStar Nolensville ER hosted a teddy bear clinic Saturday, Jan. 10, welcoming hundreds of children and families for a hands-on event designed to introduce young patients to emergency care in a fun way.

Children brought their teddy bears through key steps of an emergency room visit, including triage, X-rays, bandaging and general checkups. The event also highlighted the services offered at TriStar Nolensville ER, the first freestanding emergency room in Williamson County. The facility is open 24/7 and provides the same adult and pediatric emergency care as a hospital-based ER, often with shorter wait times.

TriStar Health operates a growing network of freestanding emergency rooms across middle Tennessee, with locations in Bellevue, Century Farms, Spring Hill, Portland and other communities. The health system plans to open additional freestanding ERs later this year, including new locations in East Nashville and White House.

