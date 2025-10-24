TriStar Health To Host Drug Take Back Day On October 25

TriStar Health facilities across Middle Tennessee will participate in HCA Healthcare’s national “Crush the Crisis” prescription drug take back day on Saturday, October 25.

In partnership with local law enforcement, the event offers a safe and anonymous way for the public to dispose of unused or expired medications and raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse.

TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 391 Wallace Road – Nashville, TN 37211

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 200 StoneCrest Boulevard – Smyrna, TN 37167

TriStar Summit Medical Center, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 5655 Frist Boulevard – Hermitage, TN 37076

TriStar Bellevue ER, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 7734 Highway 70 S – Nashville, TN 37221

TriStar Spring Hill ER, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 3001 Reserve Boulevard – Spring Hill, TN 37174



MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email