TriStar Health Donates $150,000 to Support Middle Tennesseans Impacted by Winter Storm Fern

TriStar Health, part of HCA Healthcare, today announced the donation of $150,000 to support Middle Tennesseans impacted by Winter Storm Fern. The contribution will provide direct assistance to affected individuals and help community organizations leading cleanup, volunteer coordination and recovery efforts.

The $150,000 donation will be distributed to trusted local organizations serving impacted communities:

$100,000 to United Way of Greater Nashville Winter Storm Recovery Fund to support agencies providing direct financial assistance for housing, utilities, food loss and urgent needs • $25,000 to Hands On Nashville to support volunteer activation across impacted areas, including HCA Healthcare and TriStar Health colleagues

$25,000 to The Branch, a family resource center and food bank serving Middle Tennessee families

“In the wake of Winter Storm Fern, our priority is standing with our patients, our colleagues and our neighbors,” said Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA Healthcare TriStar Division. “At TriStar Health, we plan and prepare for severe weather so we can keep care accessible. That means investing in our people, infrastructure and community partnerships to strengthen resilience, so when storms hit, our facilities stay ready and our patients continue to receive the care they need.”

Maintaining Care and Coordinating Storm Response

Throughout Winter Storm Fern, TriStar Health and HCA Healthcare kept care accessible despite severe conditions, with care teams continuing to serve patients without interruption. Preparation and response were coordinated through HCA Healthcare’s Emergency Operations Center (EEOC) and TriStar Health’s Division Emergency Operations Center (DEOC). Teams pre-positioned critical resources including staff, medications, generators, bulk water, fuel supply and construction materials while working around the clock to protect colleagues and patients and support recovery and remediation.

Key operational support included:

More than 2,000 TriStar Health colleagues who remained onsite across hospitals to ensure continuous, around-the-clock care

More than 13,000 meals served to colleagues during the storm response

A supplemental 2000 kW generator staged in Nashville to support Nashville-area facilities • More than 1,500 gallons of fuel to power generators during power outages

Supporting Colleagues in Crisis

Beyond immediate disaster response, HCA Healthcare supports colleagues facing unexpected hardship through the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund, a colleague-run, colleague-supported 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial assistance to HCA Healthcare colleagues and their immediate families during times of crisis. Since its inception, the Hope Fund has provided more than $100 million in relief.

In response to Winter Storm Fern, the Hope Fund has provided emergency grants to 113 TriStar Health and HCA Healthcare colleagues in Middle Tennessee. In total, the Hope Fund has assisted colleagues with more than $54,000 for essential needs such as food assistance, temporary housing and other urgent expenses. Applications are still being received and will continue as recovery efforts progress.

Longstanding Commitment to United Way

This latest contribution builds on HCA Healthcare’s longstanding partnership with United Way. Over the past 30 years, HCA Healthcare has provided more than $17 million in support of United Way’s work, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening community health, resilience and stability for families across Middle Tennessee.

