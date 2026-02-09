TriStar Health Donates $150,000 to Support Middle Tennesseans Impacted by Winter Storm Fern

TriStar Health, part of HCA Healthcare, today announced  the donation of $150,000 to support Middle Tennesseans impacted by Winter Storm Fern. The  contribution will provide direct assistance to affected individuals and help community organizations  leading cleanup, volunteer coordination and recovery efforts.

The $150,000 donation will be distributed to trusted local organizations serving impacted  communities:

  • $100,000 to United Way of Greater Nashville Winter Storm Recovery Fund to support  agencies providing direct financial assistance for housing, utilities, food loss and urgent needs • $25,000 to Hands On Nashville to support volunteer activation across impacted areas,  including HCA Healthcare and TriStar Health colleagues
  • $25,000 to The Branch, a family resource center and food bank serving Middle Tennessee  families

“In the wake of Winter Storm Fern, our priority is standing with our patients, our colleagues and our  neighbors,” said Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA Healthcare TriStar Division. “At TriStar Health,  we plan and prepare for severe weather so we can keep care accessible. That means investing in our  people, infrastructure and community partnerships to strengthen resilience, so when storms hit, our  facilities stay ready and our patients continue to receive the care they need.”

Maintaining Care and Coordinating Storm Response 

Throughout Winter Storm Fern, TriStar Health and HCA Healthcare kept care accessible despite  severe conditions, with care teams continuing to serve patients without interruption. Preparation and  response were coordinated through HCA Healthcare’s Emergency Operations Center (EEOC) and  TriStar Health’s Division Emergency Operations Center (DEOC). Teams pre-positioned critical  resources including staff, medications, generators, bulk water, fuel supply and construction materials while working around the clock to protect colleagues and patients and support recovery and  remediation.

Key operational support included:

  • More than 2,000 TriStar Health colleagues who remained onsite across hospitals to ensure  continuous, around-the-clock care
  • More than 13,000 meals served to colleagues during the storm response
  • A supplemental 2000 kW generator staged in Nashville to support Nashville-area facilities • More than 1,500 gallons of fuel to power generators during power outages

Supporting Colleagues in Crisis 

Beyond immediate disaster response, HCA Healthcare supports colleagues facing unexpected  hardship through the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund, a colleague-run, colleague-supported 501(c)(3)  charity that provides financial assistance to HCA Healthcare colleagues and their immediate families  during times of crisis. Since its inception, the Hope Fund has provided more than $100 million in  relief.

In response to Winter Storm Fern, the Hope Fund has provided emergency grants to 113 TriStar  Health and HCA Healthcare colleagues in Middle Tennessee. In total, the Hope Fund has assisted  colleagues with more than $54,000 for essential needs such as food assistance, temporary housing  and other urgent expenses. Applications are still being received and will continue as recovery efforts  progress.

Longstanding Commitment to United Way 

This latest contribution builds on HCA Healthcare’s longstanding partnership with United Way. Over  the past 30 years, HCA Healthcare has provided more than $17 million in support of United Way’s  work, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening community health, resilience and stability for  families across Middle Tennessee.

