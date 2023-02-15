Trisha Yearwood to Perform at Bluebird Cafe this Week

Trisha Yearwood will be performing at the Bluebird Cafe this week.

Yearwood announced on social media, “I feel like making a night of it! Join me for an evening at The Bluebird Cafe on 2/15…I’m taking requests…post them below!! xo”

The show is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15th at 9 pm. Tickets are sold out for the event, however, you there will be walk-up seats available on a first-come first-serve basis. We suggest getting there early to try and secure one of these seats at The Bluebird Cafe.

Yearwood’s last album she released was in 2019, a collection of Frank Sinatra covers along with one original song, Let’s be Frank. Later in 2019, she released “Every Girl in this Town.”

Find more information here.