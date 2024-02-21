Trisha Yearwood to Celebrate 25th Anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry Member

Trisha Yearwood will celebrate her 25th Anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member on Wednesday, March 13.

The special 25th Anniversary celebration will feature Yearwood collaborating with an all-female cast consisting of mentors and friends Suzy Bogguss, Terri Clark, Jeannie Seely, Pam Tillis, and more.

“Being a member of the Grand Ole Opry means that you have a home forever,” Yearwood has said backstage at the Opry House. “It is a family like no other. It’s such an honor. I’ve had some great things happen to me in my career, but when I am asked in any interview with anybody, I always talk about being a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It’s the bar.”

Yearwood was inducted into the Opry family on March 13, 1999, by legendary Opry member Porter Wagoner, who said during the moment, “She’s the best I’ve ever heard.”

Highlights of Yearwood’s 25th Anniversary will air on Saturday, March 30 as Opry Live. Fans can watch on the Opry Facebook and YouTube channels, stream free on the Circle Now app, or tune in via Circle Country digital streaming partners.

Find tickets here.