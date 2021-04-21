Trisha Yearwood Launches New Pet Collection

Trisha Yearwood just launched the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection—available now online at trishayearwoodpetcollection.com and in select retailers such as Chewy.com, Amazon, Lowes.com, Atwoods Ranch and Home, Atwoods.com and Wayfair.

She’s not only a three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country superstar, actress, author, chef, TV personality, and entrepreneur, but she’s also a proud rescue mom to Emmy and Millie who remain the primary inspiration for this line.

The products include durable and high-quality collars, leashes, grooming supplies, washable bedding, and supplies for your furry family members. Additionally, the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection features 100% natural dog treats and chews. They are grain, wheat, corn, and soy-free, filled with natural and wholesome ingredients. Nothing artificial. No preservatives or fillers for a happy and healthy pet.

Rescuing Emmy in July 2013 and Millie in November 2018, Trisha introduces a new brand that honors and celebrates the resilience and spirit of rescue animals everywhere. As such, she stands out as a longtime and staunch supporter of The Humane Society of the United States and emphasizes rescue.

“I have always rescued dogs,” says Trisha. “I am that girl who will pull over on the side of the road and try to pick up an animal if they don’t have a collar on. I think animals know. They think, ‘Oh yeah this girl’s a sucker. We got her.’ So, it just seemed natural to me to be in this world because it’s something that means a lot to me.”