Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are the latest talents joining forces with the State of Tennessee “Do your part, stay apart” public service announcement campaign urging Tennesseans to continue safe habits as Tennessee communities gradually reopen.

Commending Tennesseans for “stepping up” in their role to stay home, limit the transmission of COVID-19 and save lives, as Tennessee slowly reopens community life they encourage citizens to “keep it going, to be smart, and to be careful and be diligent.. . . stay smart, stay strong, stay Tennessee strong.”

Over the past month, the State of Tennessee “Do your part, stay apart” public service announcement campaign involving influential Tennesseans in sports and entertainment reached millions of Tennesseans with the urgent message to adopt preventive health measures and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign registered nearly 20 million impressions across social media, digital and outdoor advertising, broadcast television, radio and newsprint platforms. Public outreach was strategic to the state’s efforts to impact Tennesseans’ attention to the seriousness of coronavirus and to encourage stay-at-home and social distancing behaviors to limit the spread of COVID-19 and help move Tennessee toward a gradual reopening.

“From the moment Tennessee declared a state of emergency it has been our priority to get the attention of all Tennesseans to take this threat seriously so that together we can slow the spread of coronavirus and keep our state healthy,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “Our talented community of artists, athletes, leaders and organizations stepped up to get the word out about staying safe during this pandemic. Maria and I thank them all and are grateful for their willingness to lend a hand.”

“Do your part, stay apart,” participants in video, broadcast TV, radio and billboard messaging includes Brad Paisley and Kimberly Paisley-Williams, University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway, Carrie Underwood and former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, Michael W. Smith, University of Tennessee athletics director and Hall of Fame Coach Phil Fulmer and Vicky Fulmer, former UT and NFL great Peyton Manning, Steve Curtis Chapman, Michael W. Smith, the NBA Memphis Grizzlies, NFL Tennessee Titans, NHL Nashville Predators, University of Tennessee Department of Athletics and more.

The “Do your part, stay apart” PSA campaign continues to receive donated support from the Charter Communications (Spectrum), Comcast, Outdoor Advertising Association of Tennessee, Tennessee Association of Broadcasters and the Tennessee Press Association.