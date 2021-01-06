Triple Play! Three Big January Sales at Play It Again Sports

Ready to get moving this winter? Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood is here to help with new and gently used sports equipment. And, now, getting in shape and staying active is even more affordable with these big sales events. Check out their line up for January.

Jump Into Savings

When: January 5 – 12, 2021

What: 10% Off Jump Ropes (New and Gently Used)

Did you know you can burn 200 calories in 15 minutes of jumping rope? Or that 10 minutes of jump rope is the equivalent of a 30-minute jog? Talk about efficiency! Jump rope isn’t just for the schoolyard. Hop on over to Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood this week to take advantage of 10% off all new and gently used jump ropes.

Feet Sale!

When: January 13 – 20, 2021

What: 10% Off Gently Used Footwear

In nearly every sport, great footwear makes all the difference. Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood’s “Feet Sale” includes footwear for football, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, basketball, golf, cycling, and climbing, as well as running spikes. Whether shopping for yourself or for a child or teen whose feet are constantly growing… come in and try on your next set of performance footwear – with even bigger discounts!

Protect Your Noggin



When: January 21 – 31, 2021

What: 10% off Gently Used Helmets

Wearing a helmet is the single most important thing you can do to reduce the risk of injury and fatality from a bicycle crash. Protecting the brain is critical – no matter how old you are, how intense the sport, or how much experience you have. Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood’s “Protect Your Noggin” sale includes bike, skateboard, inline and roller skate helmets.

Sell to Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood offers cash for quality used sports and fitness gear. Hot items that they’re currently looking for include: fitness equipment, hockey, baseball, golf, lacrosse, disc golf and bikes. Visit Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood to shop or sell!

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

Website: www.PlayItAgainSportsBrentwood.com

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: playitagainbrentwood

Instagram: brentwoodpias

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00pm – 5:00 pm

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below: