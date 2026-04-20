Triple Double Crunchwrap Returns to Taco Bell

Taco Bell is bringing back the Triple Double Crunchwrap, the cult-favorite menu item fans have been requesting since its original debut in 2016. Available nationwide starting April 16, 2026, the returning build stacks seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese sauce and crunchy tostada shells inside a grilled tortilla with reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes — all sealed in its signature hexagon shape. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Triple Double Crunchwrap?

The Triple Double Crunchwrap is a stacked version of Taco Bell’s iconic Crunchwrap, first introduced in 2016. It features multiple layers of seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese sauce and crunchy tostada shells, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with cool reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes. Like the original Crunchwrap, it’s pressed and sealed into the brand’s recognizable hexagon form.

When and Where Can You Get the Triple Double Crunchwrap?

The Triple Double Crunchwrap is available at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide and through the Taco Bell app starting April 16, 2026. It is priced at $6.49 and available for a limited time only.

What Is the Discovery Luxe Box?

Fans looking to go all-in can order the $9 Discovery Luxe Box, which includes the Triple Double Crunchwrap alongside a Doritos Locos Tacos, Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito, Cinnamon Twists and a medium fountain drink. The bundle is available for a limited time at participating locations.

What Is the Tuesday Drops Triple Double Crunchwrap Coaster Set?

On May 19, 2026, Taco Bell will release 300 limited-edition coaster sets through its Tuesday Drops program. The premium six-piece ceramic set features hexagon-shaped coasters inspired by the Triple Double Crunchwrap, each with a bold monochromatic glaze in an ingredient-inspired color and an engraved Taco Bell logo. Stacked together, the coasters form the Crunchwrap’s signature silhouette.

How Does the Triple Double Crunchwrap Fit Into Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Legacy?

The original Crunchwrap celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025, and Taco Bell has continued expanding the format with new variations including the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider and the Crème Brulee Crunchwrap Slider, unveiled at Live Más Live: A Night at The Palladium. The Triple Double Crunchwrap return continues that momentum, built on more than two decades of fan loyalty to the hexagon format.

Source: Taco Bell