Triple Crown Bakery Opens in New Location

Triple Crown Bakery has opened in its new home at 118 4th Avenue North in downtown Franklin.

Via Facebook, on Sunday they stated, “We are open today! If you missed our opening yesterday here’s another opportunity to come on by and check out the new bakery. We have full tea service now too and with tables inside and outside, it’s a beautiful way to enjoy your Sunday.”

Triple Crown is now serving brunch on Sunday from 10 am – 4 pm. In May, the locally-owned bakery announced its move from the Columbia Avenue location to their current spot on 4th Avenue in the former Green Realty house on 4th Avenue.

This full-service bakery is owned by local Alena Vaughn. The bakery welcomed customers in 2016 after selling baked goods at local farmers’ markets. They were featured by Only in Your State travel site for the “World’s Best Cake.”

Hours per the website show closed on Monday, with Tuesday – Saturday open 8 am – 5 pm. While serving brunch on Sunday is a new option for the bakery, the website states open sometimes on Sunday.

