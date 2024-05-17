Trio of Vols Tabbed Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalists

The Tennessee trio of Billy Amick , Blake Burke and Christian Moore was named to the 2024 Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist list on Thursday afternoon, as announced by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The Volunteers’ three selections are tied for the third most nationally with Florida State, one behind Texas A&M and Wake Forest, who boast four each. It also marks the second most players named to the trophy’s semifinalist list in program history, coming in behind the 2022 team, which had four selections.

Recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in college baseball, the Dick Howser Trophy is given to the top player each season based on two rounds of national voting by NCBWA members.

This is the 37th year of the Dick Howser Trophy, which was first presented in 1987. Finalists will be announced on Thursday, June 8 and the winner will be unveiled on Thursday, June 13, during the MLB Network’s 10 a.m. ET highlight show hour.

This year’s 68 semifinalists come from 18 different conferences and 48 different schools. The SEC leads all leagues with 16 players on the list, followed closely by the ACC with 13.

To see the full list of this year’s semifinalists, click HERE.

Amick has been an impact player during his first year with the Big Orange, ranking second on the team with a career-best 18 home runs and a .734 slugging percentage while also ranking third on the squad with a .347 batting average, 48 RBIs and a 1.147 OPS despite missing eight games due to injury.

Burke is in the midst of the best collegiate season of his career, leading the SEC with 22 doubles while batting at a .368 clip that ranks second on the team. His 75 hits are also the second most on the team while his 15 homers and 44 RBIs are the fourth most. Burke’s 38 extra-base hits rank first on the team, as well.

The junior first baseman broke a 49-year-old program record earlier this season when he recorded a 31-game hit streak, besting the previous mark of 27 straight games by Condredge Holloway in 1975.

Moore has had a record-breaking junior campaign for the Orange and White, leading the team and ranking among the SEC leaders in nearly every offensive category. The New York native’s 24 homers are tied for the most in a single season in program history while his 51 career long balls have him atop UT’s career home runs list.

The junior second baseman has already set career bests with 80 hits, 13 doubles and 57 RBIs and has been at his best in conference play, leading the SEC with a .413 batting average, 50 hits and 38 RBIs in league play.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email