Trinitas Classical Academy Celebrates Annual History Week

Trinitas Classical Academy will host its Annual History Week February 5 – 9, 2024 at its Franklin campus located at 810 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, TN 37064.

Scotland, Ireland, and Wales will come alive for students PreK – 12 as they drive up to a castle facade reminiscent of any old Celtic castle. As they enter the front doors, they will be greeted by a pasture of sheep grazing on the lush green terrain Ireland is known for. A royal throne room off to the right, a mural of any town Wales ahead and informational signage tells students where they are in the world and what language to expect in this Celtic Region.

Follow the rainbow and pot of gold into the classroom’s hallway lined with castle walls, country flags, cultural traditions and a museum of relics invented by Scottish, Irish, and Welsh inventors. Tartan Doors representing their Scottish clan gives each class their own unique stamp on the week. Along with a student sheep craft where each student will be represented on the TCA pasture.

Bagpipes, a traditional Celtic feast, games, and more await these youngsters as they delve into the culture, history, and heritage of these three countries on the British Isle.

TCA first opened as a preschool over 30 years ago in Williamson County as Eagles Nest Academy. It merged with Artios Academy around 2010 and is now Trinitas Classical Academy. The school serves over 100 students and is a high academic Christian program promoting small class sizes and strong relational commitment to God, His creation, and our neighbors. The school seeks to open the eyes of its students to the wonders of both our great country and countries around the world. This year, the school is delving into Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.

TCA is now enrolling PreK – 12th grade. Contact the school office at 615-790-8556, send an email to info@tcafranklin.org, or visit www.tcafranklin for more information.