Trick-or-Treat Canceled? Try THIS With Your Pup Instead!

Booooo….

No, not the scary “boo!” More of a “boohoo” this year. With trick-or-treating in the Mt. Juliet area canceled, we’re also putting our HOWL-lo-ween Pawty on paws this year. Instead of celebrating HOWL-lo-ween together, we’re encouraging our customers to enjoy a backyard trick-or-treat scavenger hunt with their dogs!

Backyard Trick-or-Treat Scavenger Hunt

Hide your pup’s favorite treats around the yard or inside the house. Scavenger hunts have many benefits for dogs, including physical exercise, mental stimulation, and bonding with the family. Like people, dogs can get bored and stuck in routine. Mixing things up with a fun activity can be fun and stimulating for your pet.

Of course, don’t forget the costumes, and don’t forget to show them to us! All week through Halloween, bring your puppy superheroes, doggo witches, pupper Yodas, and fido ghosties to the store and you’ll get a special FREE pupcake!

Treat of the Month: Mummy Carrot Cake

Looking for something tasty that you can hide for your furry friend to discover in a scavenger hunt? Look no further than our October Treat of the Month, Mummy Carrot Cake. And feel good about your purchase, too! We donate $3 to our local rescue for every Treat of the Month sold. If you’re looking for something more personal, we’ve got you covered. Pick up your own special spooky cookie with your dog’s name on it for ultimate Halloween cuteness!

Pick Up Some Halloween Case Treats Today

Come visit our Mt. Juliet location anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Prefer not to come inside? Let us bring your order out to you. Simply place your order for curbside pick-up here.

Three Dog Bakery is located at:

1982 W. Providence Pkwy #102

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

For information, call (615) 701-2128 or contact Three Dog Bakery online.