Trick or Treat Blasts Return to SONIC for Halloween

(ATLANTA) — Why wait until October 31? SONIC® is the ultimate destination for fun and craveable Halloween treats. This season, the popular Trick or Treat Blast is back, turning every stop at SONIC into a celebration.

Each Blast mixes creamy vanilla or chocolate soft serve with HEATH, M&M’S® Minis and OREO® Cookie Pieces, then tops it all off with extra treats for a craveable, over-the-top indulgence. Sweet, crunchy, and totally fun.

The average price of a Trick or Treat Blast is $6.39* for a Medium and they will be available exclusively through the SONIC® App starting September 22 and available nationwide starting September 29.

Like all drinks at SONIC, Trick or Treat Blasts support a good cause. Through its Limeades for Learning® initiative, SONIC donates a portion of all Drink, Slush, Blast, and Shake sales to support public education.** Powered by the SONIC® Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $30 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, making it one of the largest programs supporting public education in the U.S.

*Tax not included.

**SONIC donates a portion of every Drink, Slush, Blast, or Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.

