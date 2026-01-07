Tribute to George Jones Heads to Williamson County Performing Arts Center

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park will present The Possum – The Quintessential “George Jones” Tribute featuring Ron Crites on Sunday, January 18 at 2:00 p.m., bringing the true spirit of Music City to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center stage.

Nashville-based performer Ron Crites brings more than 40 years of experience to the stage and has earned national recognition for his authentic portrayal of George Jones’ unmistakable sound.

Crites’ connection to George Jones goes beyond tribute. He opened for Jones during his career and is joined by a six-piece all-star band featuring musicians with direct ties to Jones’ music, including longtime band members Kent Goodson and Vaughan Reed, who spent decades touring with George Jones. The group also includes musicians who have performed and recorded with legends such as Vern Gosdin, Eddie Raven, and Leona Williams, bringing firsthand experience and authenticity to the stage.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $27.50 for seniors, with discounts available for groups of 10 or more.

The performance will take place at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin, TN. Tickets are available at www.wcpactn.com.

