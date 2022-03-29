Trial Underway for Michael Mosley, Accused of Killing Two Williamson County Men in 2019

By
Andrea Hinds
-
michael mosley wanted by detectives

The trial for Michael Mosley, who is accused of killing Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III, both of Williamson County, outside a Nashville bar in December 2019, has begun.

Michael Mosley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Beathard and Trapeni were fatally stabbed during a fight around 2:50 a.m. on December 21. Their friend Aj Bethurum also suffered serious injuries.

The incident involved several persons outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill, located at 1907 Division Street in Nashville. At the time, Metro police reported the fatal stabbings appeared to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside.

This is an ongoing story.

