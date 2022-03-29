Trial Underway for Michael Mosley, Accused of Killing Two Williamson County Men in 2019

The trial for Michael Mosley, who is accused of killing Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III, both of Williamson County, outside a Nashville bar in December 2019, has begun.

Michael Mosley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Beathard and Trapeni were fatally stabbed during a fight around 2:50 a.m. on December 21. Their friend Aj Bethurum also suffered serious injuries.

The incident involved several persons outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill, located at 1907 Division Street in Nashville. At the time, Metro police reported the fatal stabbings appeared to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside.

This is an ongoing story.