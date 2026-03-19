Trevecca Nazarene University President Dr. Dan Boone Announces Plans to Retire

Trevecca Nazarene University President Dr. Dan Boone announced today his plans to retire in 2027, concluding more than two decades of transformational leadership at the Nashville-based Christian University.

A 1974 graduate of Trevecca, Boone became the University’s 11th president in 2005, and under his leadership, the University experienced unprecedented growth, positioning it for continued momentum in the years ahead. Throughout Boone’s time in this role, Trevecca has grown from approximately 2,000 students to nearly 4,000 and expanded its academic offerings to more than 100 programs ranging from associate degrees to doctoral programs. The University has also invested more than $250 million in campus construction and renovation while strengthening its reputation for academic excellence and student support.

“Throughout my long relationship with Trevecca, I’ve believed deeply that the work of this University is part of God’s work in the world,” Boone said. “I felt a specific calling to accept the position initially, and it has been clear to me throughout my time here that I was called to help lead that work. My relationship with and commitment to Trevecca remains strong; however, in recent months, I’ve felt a deep peace that my season as president is drawing to a close. Trevecca is at an exceptionally strong moment in its nearly 125-year history, and I’m confident the next leader will continue building on that foundation. Until that time comes, my wife Denise and I remain fully committed to serving this community and helping ensure a strong and thoughtful transition.”

Trevecca Nazarene University’s Board of Trustees Chair, Dr. Brian Wilson, commended Boone’s incredible years of service and legacy by saying, “We are profoundly grateful for the outstanding and visionary leadership of Dr. Dan Boone and his stewardship of the University with wisdom, competence and unwavering diligence. So much could be said about his great accomplishments, from record enrollment to the addition of modern academic and residential facilities and dozens of new academic programs. Each of those accomplishments come as a result of teamwork with an outstanding cabinet and partners with whom Dr. Boone has surrounded himself. Dr. Boone and First Lady Denise are both deeply loved and respected by the Trevecca community, and we wish them God’s richest joys and blessings in the next chapter of their life and ministry.”

Wilson continued, “The landscape of higher education in the United States has changed considerably over the past 20 years, and the role of University president is one of the most challenging anywhere. Yet, we are confident that God is already preparing the next lead steward for our school, just as we believe that God in His providence brought Dr. Boone to Trevecca two decades ago, with just the right gift set and vision to help us continue to move Trevecca forward. The Trustees of the University will fulfill their elected responsibilities well over the next few months to ensure a smooth and seamless transition following a clearly established plan and with the assistance of professional partners but most importantly seeking God’s direction in prayer.”

The executive committee of Trevecca’s Board of Trustees has retained FaithSearch Partners to assist in conducting a national search for the University’s next president. The search will seek an experienced higher education leader who can build on Trevecca’s strong foundation while guiding the University in preparing the next generation of students, from traditional undergraduates to doctoral candidates and lifelong learners. In the coming days, FaithSearch Partners will begin by consulting with the search committee, the Board of Trustees and key stakeholders to design an intentional framework for the search. FaithSearch Partners has led hundreds of executive searches within higher education with recent successes at four of Trevecca’s seven sister schools nationwide through the Church of the Nazarene.

Dr. Andy Westmoreland, senior vice president of education at FaithSearch Partners, added, “Under the guidance of Dr. Boone, Trevecca established itself as a top University in the competitive higher education space, so we are confident that this search will identify a strong talent pool. Alongside the University’s Executive Search Committee, FaithSearch Partners will explore the nuances of the presidency at Trevecca, leaning on Dr. Boone’s thoughtful leadership experience and sheer love for the entire past, present and future Trevecca community as a guide.”

Boone plans to continue serving at Trevecca through the 2026–2027 academic year to ensure a thoughtful and smooth leadership transition.

ABOUT TREVECCA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

Trevecca Nazarene University ( www.trevecca.edu ) is a Christian university in the heart of Nashville focused on preparing students for lives of leadership and service. Founded in 1901, Trevecca is committed to holistic education that encourages students to grow intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically and spiritually. A local leader in online learning and nationally acclaimed for doctoral leadership programs, Trevecca is ranked as the top Nazarene university in the U.S. and Middle Tennessee’s top Christian university in the Wall Street Journal’s 2026 College Pulse Rankings. With students from 46 states and 41 countries, Trevecca offers 78 undergraduate majors, 31 master’s programs, 4 doctoral programs and 16 associate degrees as well as specialist and certificate programs.

ABOUT DR. DAN BOONE

Dr. Dan Boone has served as president of Trevecca Nazarene University since 2005, guiding the institution through significant growth in enrollment, academic programs and campus development. A Trevecca alumnus, he earned a Master of Divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary. Prior to becoming president, Boone spent more than three decades in pastoral ministry and has mentored generations of church leaders. He is also a celebrated author of dozens of books on faith, leadership and Christian life and serves in leadership roles within Christian higher education and the Church of the Nazarene.

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