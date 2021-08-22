Trees n Trends Closes

Trees n Trends in Franklin has closed.

Located at 209 South Royal Oaks Boulevard, the last day of business was Saturday, August 21.

Trees n Trends has one other location in Tennessee located at 581 Old Hickory Boulevard, Jackson.

The company opened back in 1992 and is based in Paducah, Kentucky. They offer home decor items and seasonal items like Christmas trees. Each store is about 30,000 square feet with the front third dedicated to one of its core categories, depending on the season.

