Treat Yourself to a Massage or Facial. Just Because.

There are lessons that have certainly come out of this past year, if we’re brave enough to embrace them. One of the most important lessons is setting priorities and including yourself on that list. It can be really hard to make self-care a priority. Maybe it makes you feel selfish. In fact, self-care makes you capable of being happy, healthy and whole. It makes you physically, emotionally and mentally healthy and well. And being a well person isn’t selfish at all. In fact, it makes you a better partner, parent, friend and employee. So, do everyone else a favor and be at your best! (See? It doesn’t sound at all selfish when phrased like that, right?)

A Moment’s Peace is there to help you be at your best, in body and mind. Two of the kindest things you can do for yourself include a massage or a facial.

Self-Care Massage

Massages aren’t just for when you have an injury or sore muscles. Massages have been clinically proven to have tremendous health benefits, including stress reduction, relaxation, improved immune function, improved circulation and increased energy. Even without an injury, most people could use some, if not all, of these benefits. A Moment’s Peace offers many kinds of massage, customizable to meet your needs:

Swedish

Deep tissue

Sports

Hot stone

Couples

Prenatal (and more)

Self-Care Facial

Facials at A Moment’s Peace are completed by highly skilled aestheticians. We employ the top professionals in the area! Whether you’re setting up a regimen to reverse signs of aging; maintain healthy, beautiful skin; have a special occasion; need to just get pampered; or have a skin issue you’d like addressed, the kind aestheticians at A Moment’s Peace are here to make sure you look and feel your best. Calm your mind and enjoy the peaceful and serene environment as you experience one of our luxurious facials:

European

Vitamin C Therapy

Collagen

Deep Pore Cleansing

Sensitive skin (and more)

Schedule Your Self-Care Appointment Today

When you’re ready to put yourself on the priority list, we are here to help you relax, rejuvenate and feel like your most beautiful and calm self. (Then, you may go about your business of conquering the world.) Call 615-224-0770 or click A Moment’s Peace to schedule a consult or appointment for your massage, facial or day spa package.