Treat Your Sweetheart to a Couple’s Massage for Ultimate Romance this Valentine’s Day!

Romance and relaxation go hand in hand this Valentine’s Day when you treat your sweetheart to luxurious spa services from A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa. Indulge in some quality time together on this romantic holiday with a couple’s massage! It’s the perfect way to pamper your special someone for Valentine’s Day.

A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa has served Middle Tennessee for over 20 years and offers truly indulgent services from some of the area’s most skilled practitioners. Learn more about how to celebrate with your loved one at this outstanding spa:

Quality Time Plus Relaxation

When you book a couple’s massage at A Moment’s Peace, you’ll feel your stress float away as you get the chance to relax and bond with your sweetheart. Enjoy time together as incredible massage therapists ease your tension and help your worries melt away.

A Moment’s Peace has an entire spa suite dedicated to couples, offering an exclusive experience that is unique to the area. This space allows you to plan a memorable date night with resort-quality luxury right here in Franklin.

While you book the session together, you and your partner can choose the style and pressure that is most comfortable for your massage.

Plan an Entire Day of Romance!

Take your Valentine’s Day to the next level by planning an entire day relaxing with your loved one. Mix and match your favorite services or select one of their exquisite spa packages for the day of pampering you and your partner deserve.

If you’re looking for extended relaxation but aren’t sure what to choose, A Moment’s Peace offers the Couple’s Peace package! This service package lasts around two hours and includes a 60-minute Swedish massage and his-and-her pedicures.

However you plan to relax for Valentine’s Day, you can make your gift of peace memorable by adding some extras to your services! Upgrade to 90-minute massages or add a facial, manicure, or sunless tanning. For the ultimate indulgence, you can even add a food and beverage package to your service. Reach out to A Moment’s Peace directly to plan the relaxing day of your dreams.

Gift Peace with a Gift Certificate

Gift self-care to someone who needs extra love this Valentine’s Day with a gift certificate to A Moment’s Peace. They’re the only full-service spa and salon in Middle Tennessee, so your loved one can choose the perfect way to relax or refresh this year.

You can purchase a gift card at any value or choose a voucher for a specific package. Grab a certificate for a Full Day of Peace for your sweetheart for the ultimate pampering. A Full Day of Peace includes a Swedish massage, lunch in our tranquility room, and a spa manicure and pedicure in a cozy massage chair. Your loved one will finish their day with a hairstyle and makeup application in the salon. It’s the perfect treat for Valentine’s Day to feel relaxed and pampered before date night!

Book Today at A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa

Ready to get yourself and your loved one some well-deserved peace in progress this Valentine’s Day? Reach out to A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa in Franklin, TN, and set up your appointment to celebrate a day of romance!

Book your appointments or purchase a gift card online today!