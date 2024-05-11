Treat Mom: BOGO Drinks at Scooter’s Coffee for Mother’s Day

OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2024 – Grab any drink on the Scooter’s Coffee® menu for the special mom in your life and get a free drink for yourself on Mother’s Day. This offer is available only on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2024, and must be redeemed through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

It’s the perfect opportunity to dive into our new summer menu, including our exciting new Strawberry Lime Quencher or Pineapple Mint Quencher bursting with fruit flavors, our new S’mores Latte (served hot, iced or blended) or S’mores Crème Cold Brew. Any drink on our menu is eligible for this offer including our signature Caramelicious®, SCOOOT! Energy™ Infusions, fruit smoothies, brewed coffee, and more!

The offer will be automatically applied at checkout on mobile orders or when scanning to pay or earn Smiles at the window. Limit one BOGO drink of equal or lesser value offer per customer.

Scoot on Around™ to your local Scooter’s Coffee location on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2024 to redeem this special offer.

