Travis McCready & the Tramp to Perform New Year’s Show in Spring Hill

Travis McCready, formerly of Bishop Gunn, will perform on New Year’s Eve with his new band the Tramp at Coaches Corner Sports Grill in Spring Hill.

The event will begin at 8 pm with McCready taking the stage at 10 pm with a champagne toast for the new year.

There are two different ticket packages:

VIP $100 – preferred seating, will include a meal, 2 drinks, champagne toast and the best NYE show in town

GA-$30-champagne toast and the best show you’re gonna see in these parts on NYE

This are a limited tickets event. First come. First serve.

Purchase your tickets here.