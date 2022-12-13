Traveling with Holiday Gifts? Nashville BNA Offering Free Gift Wrapping Inside the Terminals

Nashville International Airport (BNA®) wants to make sure passengers are prepared for the holiday season by offering free gift wrapping. We know passengers will be traveling with gifts for friends and family, but for security reasons, TSA doesn’t recommend taking wrapped gifts through screening checkpoints.

BNA’s volunteer team, the Aces, have you covered. They will be located inside the terminals (post security) at their free gift-wrapping stations. Stop by before your plane departs!

WHERE: Nashville International Airport, inside Terminal Gates A/B and C/D

WHEN:

Dec. 16 – Inside Gates A/B 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 22 – Inside Gates A/B 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 22 – Inside Gates C/D 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About Nashville International Airport

As infrastructure critical to the region’s growth and prosperity, BNA is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. In 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $9.9 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars.

For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA® Vision, our expansion and renovation plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.