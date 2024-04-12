Victims Urged to Come Forward in Rape Case Involving Traveling Minister and Wife

April 12, 2024 – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives are encouraging any potential victims to come forward in the child rape case of a traveling minister.

Benjamin Sean Garlick, 32, was reindicted by a Rutherford County Grand Jury in March and now faces additional charges. The charges include seven counts of aggravated rape of a child, six counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of violation of the child protection act. He was served with the indictment in jail.

His wife, Shaantal, 30, was also reindicted and now faces two counts each of facilitation of aggravated rape of a child and aggravated child neglect. She made bond last year and was rearrested last month after being served with the new indictment.

The investigation shows Benjamin Garlick spent the past several years as a traveling minister with primary focus on the Hispanic community. He and his wife traveled across the country, according to the investigation.

SVU detectives are urging anyone, particularly those in the Hispanic community, who believe they could be a victim to come forward. Potential victims can contact Detective James Wilkinson at 629-201-5612 or email [email protected].

Benajmin Garlick remains in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $825,000 bond. Shaantal Garlick is free again after posting another $75,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in Rutherford County Circuit Court for an arraignment hearing on the new charges on Monday, April 15.

Source: Murfreesboro PD