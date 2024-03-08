TRAVEL: How to Visit a Pancake House in Gatlinburg

Eggo® is celebrating its other favorite breakfast staple with the ultimate Eggo experience in Gatlinburg.

You can book a night stay in this flapjack house, and the best part is that the freezer is stocked with Eggo’s array of products.

“Eggo and waffles are an iconic combination, so much so that fans might forget about our pancakes. That’s why we’re flipping our focus with this unexpected experience that celebrates Eggo pancakes as a breakfast go-to that’s equally good at making parents’ lives easier and making breakfast delicious,” said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods at Kellanova in a release. “Plus, we know that planning a family vacation can be chaotic, so we’re helping parents check one more thing off their to-do list for spring break season with this deliciously fun house.”

Book Your Stay Details Below

Families and fans can request to book one of four different three-night stays at the Eggo House of Pancakes beginning on National Pancake Day, Feb. 28, at the chaos-solving cost of $0 a night, by visiting www.hometogo.com/EggoHouseofPancakes. And yes, you can bring the whole crew, as the House accommodates up to 8 guests.

Bookings will be available throughout March. The first weekend opens for booking on National Pancake Day (2/28 at 12 PM EST) and the rest will open on Mondays at 12 PM EST on a rolling basis through Monday, March 18.* Guests are responsible for their travel to and from the Eggo House of Pancakes.

See photos of the House of Pancakes.

1 of 8