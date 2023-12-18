TransPerfect Music City Bowl Packages Available Through Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

College football meets in Music City for the 26th annual TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., for an SEC and BIG 10 showdown with the Auburn Tigers and Maryland Terrapins. Tickets and parking passes are now available to the Music City Bowl on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville.

Celebrate the final days of college football season and stay in town to ring in the new year at the Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, where you can see performances from host Elle King, Thomas Rhett, newly crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd. For more information on the FREE star-studded celebration televised by CBS, go to visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve .

Lodging and Ticket Package Offerings can be found here:

https://www.visitmusiccity. com/music-city-bowl

Packages for the Music City Bowl include a ticket to the game and a minimum of 1-night lodging stay.

Individual ticket prices:

Big 10 Club Level: $80-$125

BIG 10 Lower Level: $80-$115

SEC Club Level: $110-$125

SEC Lower Lever: $80-$115

Football and Music City make a great combination so book your package today for the best seats and lodging choices. Score big and use promo code “Nashville35” and save $35 off tickets for the game. Parking passes are also available for a price of $40. While visiting, check out the Music City Triple Play to create your own unique experience at a discount. For more information on attractions and events happening during the weekend go to visitmusiccity.com.