Transform Your Garden at the Fall Native Plant Sale at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary

Jen Haley
Photo from Owl's Hill Nature Sanctuary Facebook

The Fall Native Plant Sale will take place at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary (545 Beech Creek Rd S, Brentwood, TN 37027) on Saturday, October 25th, 2025, from 10 am – 12:30 pm.

Fall is the best time to plant! Choose from a selection of native seeds, perennials, trees, shrubs, grasses, and vines.

Quantities are limited. Stock is subject to change. All sales are final.

