Transform Your Day at the Music and Arts Hymn Festival at the First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church Franklin (101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37069) will host its Music and Arts Hymn Festival on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3:00 PM.

This special hymn service will center around the Lord’s Prayer and feature beloved hymn favorites selected by the congregation.

The service will include presentations by the Chancel Choir, instrumentalists, and organ,

along with readings and meditations by Dietrich Bonhoeffer. The event promises to be a

moving experience, blending traditional hymns with reflective moments inspired by Bonhoeffer’s writings.

A reception will follow the service, providing an opportunity for fellowship and connection

among the attendees.

The event is open to the public, and all are invited to join in this celebration of music and

community.

For more information, please contact the church office at (615) 794-5114 or visit the

church website HERE.

