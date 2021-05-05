Trails Please Foundation on The Big Payback

Trails Please Foundation is excited to announce participation in The Big Payback.
About The Big Payback
The Big Payback is an exciting 24-hour window when Middle Tennessee comes together to contribute to the life-changing work of local nonprofit organizations. It was created by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee as a way to increase philanthropy in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and to galvanize the community to “give back” in a big way. This giving day shines a spotlight on LOCAL giving and creates a new sense of energy around generosity. Learn more.
About Trails Please Foundation
Trails Please Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works with other civic, outdoor and therapeutic organizations to:
- Support and improve the health of people, families and communities through outdoors experiences and education.
- Spread awareness of wellness in the wilderness (i.e. the healing power of the outdoors).
- Inspire people to spend time outside.
- Educate people about wilderness issues and trail systems.
- Support groups that promote hiker mindfulness and personal wellness in the outdoors.
Raising Funds for a Good Cause
Glenn Sweizter, founder of Trails Please Foundation, originally became connected with The Big Payback while producing his documentary film Trail Mix. “The Big Payback has been a vital aspect of announcing Trails Please Foundation and has become one of our top priorities.”
