Trails Please Foundation on The Big Payback

Trails Please Foundation is excited to announce participation in The Big Payback.

About The Big Payback

The Big Payback is an exciting 24-hour window when Middle Tennessee comes together to contribute to the life-changing work of local nonprofit organizations. It was created by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee as a way to increase philanthropy in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and to galvanize the community to “give back” in a big way. This giving day shines a spotlight on LOCAL giving and creates a new sense of energy around generosity. Learn more.

About Trails Please Foundation

Trails Please Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works with other civic, outdoor and therapeutic organizations to:

Support and improve the health of people, families and communities through outdoors experiences and education.

Spread awareness of wellness in the wilderness (i.e. the healing power of the outdoors).

Inspire people to spend time outside.

Educate people about wilderness issues and trail systems.

Support groups that promote hiker mindfulness and personal wellness in the outdoors.

Learn more.

Raising Funds for a Good Cause

Glenn Sweizter, founder of Trails Please Foundation, originally became connected with The Big Payback while producing his documentary film Trail Mix. “The Big Payback has been a vital aspect of announcing Trails Please Foundation and has become one of our top priorities.”