Trails Please Foundation on The Big Payback

By
Williamson Source
-
Trails Please Foundation is excited to announce participation in The Big Payback.

About The Big Payback

The Big Payback is an exciting 24-hour window when Middle Tennessee comes together to contribute to the life-changing work of local nonprofit organizations. It was created by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee as a way to increase philanthropy in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and to galvanize the community to “give back” in a big way. This giving day shines a spotlight on LOCAL giving and creates a new sense of energy around generosity. Learn more.

About Trails Please Foundation

Trails Please Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works with other civic, outdoor and therapeutic organizations to:

  • Support and improve the health of people, families and communities through outdoors experiences and education.
  • Spread awareness of wellness in the wilderness (i.e. the healing power of the outdoors).
  • Inspire people to spend time outside.
  • Educate people about wilderness issues and trail systems.
  • Support groups that promote hiker mindfulness and personal wellness in the outdoors.

Learn more.

Raising Funds for a Good Cause

Glenn Sweizter, founder of Trails Please Foundation, originally became connected with The Big Payback while producing his documentary film Trail Mix. “The Big Payback has been a vital aspect of announcing Trails Please Foundation and has become one of our top priorities.”

