Trailblazing Journalist Barbara Walters Dies at Age 93

The grounbreaking journalist, who brought us candid sit-down interviews with politicians, celebrities and everyone in between, has died at the age of 93.

While her journalism resume has many lines, most of her work was with ABC News and the network shared some of Walters’ career highlights:

Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the first female anchor on an evening news program. Just three years later, she became a co-host of “20/20,”. Later, in 1997, she launched “The View.”

Walters interviewed every U.S. president and first lady from the Nixons to the Obamas. She interviewed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump before they entered the White House.

In 1989, she was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame and was presented the award by Peter Jennings

Walters won 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC News.

Many are sharing remembrances on social media:

What a legend and a trailblazer! Barbara Walters always exuded intelligence and grace in every encounter. Her curiosity and kindness came through in every interview. Every time I was interviewed by her, I felt her genuine warmth. Sending so much love to her family and fans. pic.twitter.com/8QAFO86W1c — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2022

The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2022

So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer – but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many – we learned from her – and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara. pic.twitter.com/ovmtCebcGe — David Muir (@DavidMuir) December 31, 2022