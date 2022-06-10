TRAFFIC- Weekend Road and Lane Closures 06-9-15-2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3 mm 37-41

· 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3 mm 53-57

· 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.

The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59

· 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB over Mill Creek for slab repair, milling and overlay.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

· 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd.) EB ramp (Exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy. (Exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving.

· 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary intermittent closure of I-24 EB off-ramp at OHB for concrete island installation, and signal modification.

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3 mm 59-61

· 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. Weekends) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

· 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane clousre WB for guardrail instatllation. Three lanes will reamin open at all time.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double left lane closures WB for barrier wall installation in the median. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Grading, drainage,signals and paving on I-40 at the US70(SR24 Charlotte Pike) westbound exit ramp (LM9.65).

· 6/13 – 6/15, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., The ramp from I-40 West to SR-24 (Charlotte Pike, US-70), Exit 201 will be closed to pour the median wall.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

· 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 74 – 83

· MM 74 – 83, 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County.

· MM 84.5 – 85.5, 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County.

· MM 86.5 – 88, 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Nightly., 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excluding Weekends) There will be emergency lane closure on I-65 Northbound in Marshall County for milling and paving operations. At least one lane will remain open

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and west bound ramps.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding Wknds) There will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating Lane Closures, for setting barrier rail NB nightly.

· Tues., 6/14 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be rolling road blocks for setting beams at mile marker 113 both NB and SB

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

· 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for degrassing of shoulders. Three lanes will remain open at all times

· 6/14, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB for degrassing of shoulders. Three lanes will remain open at all

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Bridge widening on SR-171 over I-40

· 6/12, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., EB only SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge painting

· 6/13 – 6/15, I-40 EB and WB at SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge painting

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

· 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

The repair of the bridge on U.S. 70S (S.R. 1, Harding Pike) over Sugartree Creek (L.M. 12.95)

· Continuous, There will be a continuous right lane closure on SR 1 WB for bridge repair through June 30th.

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd.) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m, There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd. from Fesslers Ln. to Foster Ave. to repair damaged concrete.

The resurfacing on SR 1 from near south of Woodmont Blvd. (LM 13) to 15th Ave. (LM 17)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Weekends), There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for concrete and utility adjustment operations.

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd.) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave.

· 6/10 – 6/13 Continuous, There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd. from Fesslers Ln. to Foster Ave. to repair damaged concrete.

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane

· 6/2 – 6/8, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Weekends) There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A/SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Rd will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two croncrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

The resurfacing on US-41 (SR-1) from East of South Rutherford Blvd to west of Cripple Creek.

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling activities. One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to restriping pavement markings from Bridge Avenue to Old Fort Pkwy. This restriping is needed to implement long term lane closures for phased construction.

SMITH COUNTY SR 85

Resurfacing SR 85 from SR-80 to Jackson County Line

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., SR 85 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2: 30 p.m., SR 174 will have intermittent lane closures for intersection improvements.

SUMNER COUNTY, SR 109

Resurfacing SR-109 from Airport Road to US-31 MM 1.5-3.5

· Daily, 8 :30 a.m. – 3 p.m., US-31 will have intermittent lane closures for intersection improvements.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., SR 174 will have intermittent lane closures for intersection improvements.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (excluding weekends) We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON SR 106

The replacement of a 60″ corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65

· 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure on SR 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Ln and Eastern Flank Cir until June 30th for culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6 (Columbia Ave) and SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy). Detour signs will be in place.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy.) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106)

· Fri., 6/10 – Sat. 6/11, 8 p.m. – 12 p.m. Continuously, Mack Hatcher WB will be shut down from Spencer Creek Road to Hillsboro Road and Mack Hatcher EB will be closed from SR 96 to Hillsboro Road for milling, paving and striping. There will also be alternating lane closures on Hillsboro Road in both directions at Mack Hatcher for milling, paving and striping. Detours will be in place.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Emergency Bridge Repair on I-40 over US70/Sparta Pike

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., SR 24 will have alternating lane closures for bridge repair activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40, mm 4.57 – 5.29

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for bridge painting activities

· Continuous Fri., 8 p.m. – Mon., 5 a.m. Mount Juliet Road will have detours in place for motorist getting on and off I-40 WB ramps will be closed for bridge construction activities.

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

Milling and Paving

· Thurs., 6/9, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Milling and paving operations will be conducted in both WB lanes of I-40 from MM 152.6 to 152.7

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, I-24

Slope Mowing

· 6/11 – 6/12, 5 a.m. – 10 a.m., Slope mowing various locations WB , closing the #1 left lane in Montgomery County

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.