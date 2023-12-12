Traffic Stop leads to DUI, Gun Arrest in Brentwood

December 12, 2023 – Over the weekend, a Brentwood officer was patrolling the area of Heidorn Ranch and Kohl’s Drive when he pulled a car over for not having a front license plate and suspended registration.

When he contacted the driver, identified as 20 year-old Arrieanna Snell of Antioch, he determined she was driving under the influence of alcohol. The officer also noticed an open bottle of tequila behind the passenger’s seat.

Upon contacting the passenger, identified as 23 year-old Jai Williams of Oakland, the officer located a stolen gun in the car.

Snell was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and Williams was placed under arrest for being in possession of the stolen gun.

Both were transported to the County Jail for booking.

Source: Brentwood Police