April 26, 2024 – An overturned dump truck has caused delays on I-65 in Franklin.

According to TDOT, the crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in the southbound near the McEwen Drive exit.

TDOT’s Smartway camera also show traffic stacked back to Concord Road and the substances from inside the dump truck spilled on the interstate.

As of 4:35pm, one lane has reopened.

