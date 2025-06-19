Traffic Shift on I-40 near BNA Scheduled

This weekend, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will begin shifting traffic on Interstate 40 in Davidson County onto its final alignment. This will result in temporary lane and ramp closures near Nashville International Airport® (BNA®).

Beginning Friday, June 20, at 8 p.m. until Saturday, June 21, at 10 a.m., crews with MasTec Civil will conduct alternating, triple-lane closures on I-40 westbound to shift traffic onto its final alignment. The same closure will take place on I-40 eastbound beginning Saturday, June 21, at 8 a.m. until Sunday, June 22, at 10 a.m.

Although the shift will occur during off-peak hours, heavy traffic is anticipated, and motorists are strongly encouraged to leave early to arrive at their destination on time. TDOT is coordinating with BNA® to keep passengers traveling to and from the airport up to date. In addition to our communication efforts on SmartWay.tn.gov, please enroll in BNA’s text alerts to stay informed.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

