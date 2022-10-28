TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB

exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

 Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell

Road, for construction activities.

 LOOK AHEAD: 11/12 5 a.m. continuously until 11/13 5 p.m., the I-24 EB exit ramp to Bell Road

(Exit 59) will be closed to place epoxy overlay.

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes.

 10/31 – 11/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-24 WB for graffiti

removal MM 54 – 53

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to

Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be right lane closures for construction activities MM 53 – 80.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Medical Center Pkwy to Stones River Bridge (MM 76 – 80)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for installation of

pavement markings.

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for paving activities.

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

The sealing of I-40 from the Williamson County Line to the Davidson County Line mm 184 – 191)

 11/1 – 11/2, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., There will be nighttime lane closures in both directions for striping

operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

SR-1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Ave

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

 10/31, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB between 2nd Ave and Demonbreum

Street to construct a lay down yard.

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

 Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from

Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for paving and striping.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

 10/31 – 11/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

o MM 209 – 207, There will be a double left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal

o MM 215 – 214, There will be a single left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

 10/31 – 11/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

o MM 6 – 7, There will be a Single right lane closure on I-440 EB for graffiti removal

o Mm 0 – 1, There will be alternating single right and single left lane closure on I-440 WB for

graffiti removal

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the

foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from S. Hartman

to Smith Co. line for the resurfacing of I-40

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB from Smith County Line to

Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

 10/27 – 10/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane shifts on I-65 SB ramp to Armory Drive

and on Armory Drive to I-65 SB ramp to repair damaged concrete. The ramps will remain open.

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign

footing installation. MM 86

 10/30, 4:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure and rolling road blocks on I-65

SB/I-24 EB, near exit 87 ( W. Trinity Lane), to install overhead sign structure.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for

grading and signal work. Two lanes willl remain open in each direction.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

 Daily & Nightly, Northbound 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Southbound 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturdays 7 a.m. – 7

p.m., There will be daytime lane closures both NB and SB for paving activities. One lane to remain

open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times. Nighttime Rolling Roadblock scheduled for

10/27 to set beams on SR-25 bridge.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state

routes in Region 3.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both

the NB and SB direction of I-65 in Williamson County.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the

Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for paving operations.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Resurfacing on US31 (SR6) including epoxy overlay

 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from Crossing Blvd to

Frye Road to mill and pave

 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from the Williamson

County Line to Crossing Blvd to mill and pave

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour

Hollow Road.

 10/24 – 10/26, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be a lane closure on Whites Creek Pk from Lloyd Rd to

Seymour Hollow Rd for milling and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln from Dickerson Pk to Whites

Creek Pk for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) –

Piedmont Move Prior

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will

be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65

including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

 Nightly (excluding Saturday), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures, in both

directions on Briley Parkway (S.R. 155) for final striping and rumble strip installation. Temporary

ramp closures may be needed also.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures for paving and shifting traffic on Donelson Pk

north of taxiway bridges.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall

and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.., There will be periodic single-lane traffic flow and flagging operations along

SR-13 from 9AM to 3PM, therefore delays are expected. Traffic will be swapped early November to

its final alignment. Mayhew Road expected to be open early November.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and

construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.

 Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and

construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North

2nd/University Ave.)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for milling and paving operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The resurfacing of SR-99 from Veterans Pkwy to Cason Lane

 Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to

Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

 Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary

lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and

possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including

paving and utility work throughout the project. We are planning on having extended delays and

possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly

Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Rd and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility

relocations and grading work.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding Friday and Saturday) There will be a lane closure between

Main St and I-65 for milling and paving operations.

 Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excluding Friday and Saturday) There will be a lane closure between

Boyd Mill Ave and Hillsboro Rd (SR-106/US-431) for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

The resurfacing of SR100 from Deer Ridge Rd (LM 3.00) to Fernvale Rd. (LM 6.85).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be a lane closure for paving operations

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving

 11/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures, on EB lanes

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Repairing and inspecting bottom of bridge deck

 10/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lanes 1 and 2 WB will be closed at MM-209

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Milling and Paving

 11/1, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a night closure of Exit 55B from I-840 EB for Milling and Paving

operations at the bridge ends at MM 55.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Shoulder stone placement

 Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Shoulder closure, will be placing the grinding from paving onto shoulder at

mm 14 and MM 23

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251/River Road

Remove and Replace 24” RCP

 LOOK AHEAD: 11/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Lane closure to remove and install new 24" RCP

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless

of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the

contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic

cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone

for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by

checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a

cell phone while behind the wheel.