TRAFFIC- Lane Closures and Road Construction 7-4-6-2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24

On call attenuator

· 6/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a closure of the left lane on I-24/I-40, westbound for attenuator repositioning

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· 7/5 – 7/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for installation of ITS equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

· 7/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures WB and right lane closures EB for setting overhead gantry at MM 65. A Rolling Road Block of 15 minute duration will take place in the Eastbound direction at MM 65.

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding holiday restrictions) There will be a right lane clousre WB for guardrail installation. Three lanes will remain open at all time.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65

The random on-call signing on various Intersate and State Routes

· Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be double left lane closure on I-65 NB and single right lane closure on I-65 SB for the installation of extruded panel signs on the Buchanan St. / Garfield St. overpass

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be shoulder closures on I-65, in both directions, for the removal of the overhead sign footing and removal of the damaged overhead sign structure.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Nightly., 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excluding holiday restrictions) There will be emergency lane closure on I-65 Northbound in Marshall County for milling and paving operations. At least one lane will remain open

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Emergency Paving Operations

· 6/30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., EB on ramp at exit 8 will be closed for emergency paving operations.

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and west bound ramps.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding holiday restrictions) There will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

· 6/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating Lane Closures, for setting barrier rail NB nightly.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations. Three lanes will remain open at all times. Thurs 6/16 will only be in WB direction. Sunday 6/19 will only be in EB direction

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

· 6/30 & 7/5 – 7/6, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-24 in Rutherford Co. (MM 63-96)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

· 6/30 & 7/5 – 7/6, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-840 in Rutherford Co. (mm 66-77)

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5a .m., (excl. holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB and WB from Smith County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., (excl. holiday restrictions), There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (excl. holiday restrictions) There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB and WB from South Hartman to Smith County Line for the resurfacing of I-40

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455

Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 + Levee Construction (By Others)

· Continuous, Continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

The repair of the bridge on U.S. 70S (S.R. 1, Harding Pike) over Sugartree Creek (L.M. 12.95)

· Continuous, There will be a continuous right lane closure on SR 1 WB for bridge repair through June 30th.

The resurfacing on SR 1 from near south of Woodmont Blvd. (LM 13) to 15th Ave. (LM 17)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions), There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for concrete and utility adjustment operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (SR 106) from near SR 254 (OHB) to near Harding Pike.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures on SR 106 for milling, degrassing an utility adjustment operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

· MM 15.5 – 16 – 3.5, Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley PKWY) for the installiation of extruded panel signs.

· MM 19 – 19.5, Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley PKWY) for the installiation of extruded panel signs.

MACON COUNTY SR 10

Resurfacing SR-10 from Public Square to to Elington Drive

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A/SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Rd will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10 / US 231

The resurfacing of SR10 (US 231) from SR269 (L.M. 4.29) to North of Volunteer Road (L.M. 8.63)

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be lane closures both NB and SB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two croncrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. holiday restrictions) : Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

The resurfacing on US-41 (SR-1) from East of South Rutherford Blvd to west of Cripple Creek.

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures for milling activities. One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures to restriping pavement markings from Bridge Avenue to Old Fort Pkwy. This restriping is needed to implement long term lane closures for phased construction.

SMITH COUNTY SR 85

Resurfacing SR 85 from SR-80 to Jackson County Line

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) SR 85 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

SMITH COUNTY SR 141

Resurfacing SR 141 from Crowder Lane to Dekalb County Line

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) Resurfacing SR 141 from Crowder Lane to Dekalb County Line

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2: 30 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) SR 174 will have intermittent lane closures for intersection improvements.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (excluding weekends) We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Emergency Bridge Repair on I-40 over US70/Sparta Pike

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) SR 24 will have alternating lane closures for bridge repair activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40, mm 4.57 – 5.29

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures for bridge painting activities

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / I-24

Mechanical Brush Control

· 7/5 – 7/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure to remove vegetation that is encroaching the travel lanes. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / SR1

Milling and Paving Bridge Ends

· Look Ahead: 7/7 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The Ramp from I-840 EB to SR1 NB will be closed to mill and pave bridge ends. Message boards will be utilized for a detour.

