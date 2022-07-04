TRAFFIC- I-24 Closed For Fireworks

NASHVILLE – Based on historical experience, officials have determined that it is necessary to divert traffic from the eastern portion of the downtown loop to the western portion to avoid the dangerous and illegal pedestrian usage of the interstate, vehicles stopping and parking on the interstate, and the inevitable slowdown of vehicle traffic during the fireworks display.

From 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, no traffic will be allowed to enter I-24 between I-65 and I-40. Metro officers, TDOT, and THP troopers will create a traffic diversion of I-24 between the northern junction with I-65 and the southern junction with I-24. See their posts and the map below.

Post 1: I-65S & I-24E Junction (north side of loop exit 86)

Post 2: -I65N & I-24E Junction (north side of loop exit 86)

Post 3: I-40W & I-24W Junction (south side of loop exit 211)

Post 4: I-40E & I-24W Junction (south side of loop exit 211)

Post 5: Spring Street access ramps to I-24E

Post 6: Woodland Street access ramp to I-24W

Post 7: Interstate Drive access ramp to I-24E

Post 8: Shelby Street @ I-24W on ramps

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.