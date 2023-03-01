Traffic Alert: Three Lanes Blocked on I-40 in Davidson County

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

An accident on I-40 in Davidson County has left multiple lanes closed, reports Fox17.

Three eastbound lanes on I-40 at exit 209B is blocked after a multi-car crash.

We will update this page when officials reopen the lanes.

