November 21, 2023 – ” data-sheets-userformat=” ,"12":0}”>*Update * 9:32am Roadway is back open and truck has been removed.

November 21, 2023 8:20am – Port Royal Road at Deepwoods Way just south of the Meadow Brook subdivision will be down to one lane for at least the next hour.

The closure is due to a cement truck off the roadway.

