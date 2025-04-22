Traffic Alert: Overturned Tractor-Trailer Shuts Down Arno-Allison Road

A section of Arno-Allison Road near the intersection with Bethesda-Arno Road is currently closed after a tractor-trailer overturned earlier this afternoon.

Emergency crews and cleanup personnel are on the scene working to clear the wreckage. Officials report that the closure is expected to last for several hours as they work to safely remove the vehicle and ensure the roadway is cleared of any debris or potential hazards.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible to prevent delays and allow crews to work safely.

