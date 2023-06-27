Traffic Alert: Lane Blocked on I-40 East for Emergency Repair

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Commuters should expect delays on I-40 Tuesday morning due to pavement repairs.

TDOT is working on I-40 East on the bridge over the Harpeth River near mile marker 194 to make an emergency pothole repair.

One lane on I-40 will be blocked to make the necessary repairs.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here