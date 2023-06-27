Traffic Alert: Lane Blocked on I-40 East for Emergency Repair

Commuters should expect delays on I-40 Tuesday morning due to pavement repairs.

TDOT is working on I-40 East on the bridge over the Harpeth River near mile marker 194 to make an emergency pothole repair.

TRAFFIC ALERT: We have crews headed to MM 194 on I-40 East (west of Bellevue) to make an emergency pothole repair on the bridge over the Harper River. One lane will be blocked to make the necessary repairs. Expect delays. — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) June 27, 2023

One lane on I-40 will be blocked to make the necessary repairs.