Traffic Alert: Crash on Highway 31 in Spring Hill Causes Backup

September 5, 2023 3:15 PM – Spring Hill Police are currently working a crash on Highway 31.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 31 (Main St) between Saturn Pkwy and Northfield Ln.

This is a single vehicle wreck. No injuries were reported.

Estimated wreck clean up time is 3-4 hours. The two Main St. SB travel lanes are open. The far right lane on Main St. (ramp from Saturn Pkwy WB to Main St. SB) is closed (traffic from Saturn Pkwy can still exit to Main St.) — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) September 5, 2023