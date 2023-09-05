Traffic Alert: Crash on Highway 31 in Spring Hill Causes Backup

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
Photo: Springhill Police

September 5, 2023 3:15 PM – Spring Hill Police are currently working a crash on Highway 31.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 31 (Main St) between Saturn Pkwy and Northfield Ln.

This is a single vehicle wreck. No injuries were reported.

