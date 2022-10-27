“Traditional Schooling” and Why it Doesn’t Always Work

“Traditional School” is what one typically thinks of when they think of school. Your child goes to school, is there for about 7 hours, and learns subject-by-subject as a group from one or more teachers. Now, more than ever, parents are turning towards non-traditional ways of teaching their kids.

Every child learns differently, and traditional schooling isn’t a learning style that works for everyone. There can be many factors that play into how a child learns and why traditional schooling isn’t necessarily the right fit.

Mental health issues

Many children struggle with mental health issues, which are much more talked about today than they ever have been. Being around lots of other kids can cause a strain on a child suffering and prevent them from learning to the best of their abilities. Non-traditional learning allows children to not focus on what’s happening around them and instead keep their focus on learning. The teacher can see that something may be bothering the student and help them resolve it to the best of their ability in order to keep them on track.

Neurodivergent thinking

There are many people whose brain is set up differently than others, meaning their brain works differently and they have different learning styles. One of the more common examples of this is autism. While there are more high-functioning levels of autism, most children need that extra level of attention when it comes to learning to recognize their full potential. Some struggle in social situations or in noisy settings. A one-on-one learning environment allows the teacher to learn and focus on what the student needs so they can get fully immersed in the subject and embrace their unique learning style.

Many children grow up with learning disabilities and they go unnoticed their whole childhood. They may think they’re not as smart as the other children but really it’s just about the way they learn. A one-on-one learning environment allows these children to get the extra attention they need and allows the teacher to focus on what learning techniques work best for the child.

Family issues

There are many kids who struggle at home and may have tough family situations. A one-on-one, non-traditional learning environment allows the child to have someone that can listen to the child, see what they need, and not only help them learn but listen to what they might be going through and assist them in getting the help they need.

Child celebrities

More and more children these days have become stars. Whether they gain their fame through TikTok, acting, singing, or athletics, they don’t have time for traditional schooling. They may be traveling, practicing, or having shoots when most kids are in school. Non-traditional learning allows children to still get an education, but do it on their own time.

Parental time constraints

Many parents have jobs that require them to travel and be away from home for long periods of time. They don’t want to go without seeing their children for the whole time they have to be away. Non-traditional learning is a great way for children to still be in school while traveling around the world with their parents.

