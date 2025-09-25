Trader Joe\'s Recalls Turkey Gobbler Wrap

If customers purchased Trader Joe’s Turkey Gobbler Wrap with a Best By Date of September 16, 2025 from one of the stores listed below, they should throw away this product or return it to their local Trader Joe’s for a complete refund.

The company is providing this notice as a precautionary measure because routine testing at the production facility showed this product could potentially be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

No positive listeria tests have been found in the actual product, and no illnesses linked to this production code have been reported.

Potentially affected stores:

All Trader Joe’s locations in AL , IA , IL , IN , KY , MI , MN , MO , NE , TN , and WI

, , , , , , , , , , and Trader Joe’s locations in these cities: Leawood, KS; Asheville, South Charlotte, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro, NC; Cincinnati, Dublin, Kettering, and Columbus, OH; Greenville, Mt. Pleasant, and Columbia, SC

Turkey Gobbler Wraps with any other best by dates and sold at all other locations are not affected.

For questions, customers can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, or send us an email.

Source: Trader Joe’s

